Two groups clash during Tiranga Yatra, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after violence broke out in Bangla Bazar of the Ashiyana area in Lucknow during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. The arrested have been identified as Dilip Kr Pathak (27), son of Aggya Ram from Bangla Bazar and Rohit aka Bachcha (24), son of Raju Singh Anchal Sonkar (23), son of Pappu and Babadin (27), son of PremLal all from Ashiyana.
The four were part of the groups that clashed during tiranga yatra. The two groups indulged in brick-batting and rampaged a shop and two vehicles. One person was injured in the clash and admitted to a hospital.
After being informed joint commissioner of police (JCP) Piyush Mordia, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Lucknow-East Prachi Singh, and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Syed Ali Abbas arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Later that evening, based on the complaint of Ayush Yadav (who is also one of the accused in the violence), an FIR was filed at the Ashiyana police station against 10 named individuals and 14 unidentified individuals. Three police teams have been formed to apprehend those responsible for the violence.
According to reports, one of the groups known as ‘Thousand’ from Ashiyana is backed by local gang leader Sonu Rawat alias Chowmeen, who is currently in jail. The other group is led by Ayush Yadav.
“There’s a battle for supremacy between the two groups of Sonu and Ayush Yadav. The trianga yatra had been taken out by both groups from different locations. Rawat backed trianga yatra had finished but violence erupted during Yadav’s yatra,” said Syed Ali Abbas, ADCP.
Yadav claims that as soon as he arrived at the petrol pump near Usri around a dozen people attacked the participants of his yatra.
“FIR has been registered against 14 unknown people under various sections. However, those identified, include Saurabh, Faizan, Mangal, Dileep, Vishal, Aryan, Vipin, Barun, Abhishek, and Rohan,” informed Inspector Dharmendra Yadav of Ashiyana police station.
PMPML collects ₹16 lakh fines from contractors over bus breakdowns
Following reports of over 1,500 bus breakdowns in July, the highest till date in a month, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has started taking action against contractors for poor bus maintenance. The public transport utility has collected Rs 16 lakh as fine from contractors. HT on August 1 had reported about numerous breakdowns of PMPML buses. According to PMPML, of its 1,650 buses plying on roads, 850 are managed by contractors.
Shekhar Singh appointed as new PCMC chief
District collector from Satara, Shekhar Singh has been appointed as the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Rajesh Patil, has been transferred to Mumbai as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. The transfer orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre on Tuesday. Patil had a tenure of 18 months in the twin industrial town. Patil strived towards increasing cleanliness, employing transgenders and carrying out many development works.
In August, kites, migration season lethal mix for birds
Despite a ban on kite strings coated with ground glass, locally known as Chinese manjha, hundreds of birds were killed or injured in Delhi on August 15, when a large number of people fly kites, a traditionally festive pastime on Independence Day. Some 100 birds were treated for wounds from manjha at Jain Bird Hospital in Chandni Chowk on August 15-16.
Jail tourism initiative: 500 visit Yerawada since 2021
On January 26, 2021, the prison department of Maharashtra launched its jail tourism initiative starting with the 150-year-old Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. At least 500 tourists have visited the Yerawada jail since 2021, said officials on Tuesday. Constructed in 1866, Yerawada Central Prison is the largest jail in Maharashtra and has cells named after Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak which is part of the tour for visitors.
U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 453 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,054 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Tuesday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 79, Firozabad 13 88, Ghaziabad 46, Kanpur 42, Meerut 27, Bulandshahar 19, Prayagraj 10, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur eight cases each.
