Two groups clash during Tiranga Yatra, 4 arrested

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after violence broke out in Bangla Bazar of the Ashiyana area in Lucknow during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. The arrested have been identified as Dilip Kr Pathak (27), son of Aggya Ram from Bangla Bazar and Rohit aka Bachcha (24), son of Raju Singh Anchal Sonkar (23), son of Pappu and Babadin (27), son of PremLal all from Ashiyana.

The four were part of the groups that clashed during tiranga yatra. The two groups indulged in brick-batting and rampaged a shop and two vehicles. One person was injured in the clash and admitted to a hospital.

After being informed joint commissioner of police (JCP) Piyush Mordia, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Lucknow-East Prachi Singh, and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Syed Ali Abbas arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Later that evening, based on the complaint of Ayush Yadav (who is also one of the accused in the violence), an FIR was filed at the Ashiyana police station against 10 named individuals and 14 unidentified individuals. Three police teams have been formed to apprehend those responsible for the violence.

According to reports, one of the groups known as ‘Thousand’ from Ashiyana is backed by local gang leader Sonu Rawat alias Chowmeen, who is currently in jail. The other group is led by Ayush Yadav.

Old rivalry between the groups

“There’s a battle for supremacy between the two groups of Sonu and Ayush Yadav. The trianga yatra had been taken out by both groups from different locations. Rawat backed trianga yatra had finished but violence erupted during Yadav’s yatra,” said Syed Ali Abbas, ADCP.

Yadav claims that as soon as he arrived at the petrol pump near Usri around a dozen people attacked the participants of his yatra.

“FIR has been registered against 14 unknown people under various sections. However, those identified, include Saurabh, Faizan, Mangal, Dileep, Vishal, Aryan, Vipin, Barun, Abhishek, and Rohan,” informed Inspector Dharmendra Yadav of Ashiyana police station.