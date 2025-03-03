Two held for attacking Dalit wedding procession in U.P.’s Meerut

Two people belonging to the Thakur community were arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday while a search was on to nab several others for allegedly assaulting members of a Dalit groom’s wedding procession following a row over playing DJ music in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police said. Many members of the wedding processions suffered injuries in the attack. (Sourced)

The police have booked four named people in connection with the incident. As per the complaint, the wedding procession was attacked in Meerut’s Kalindi village by a group of upper caste people who allegedly hurled casteist slurs, assaulted women and looted valuables.

According to groom Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar’s Bhokerhedi village, the accused allegedly beat his brother Govind with sticks, leaving him with severe head injuries. When his sister Anju intervened, she was also allegedly attacked.

Several women in the wedding procession were also allegedly chased and beaten, and the attackers even pursued the fleeing guests in cars. The victims managed to escape and reach Sardhana police station, he said.

The attackers allegedly looted two gold rings, a gold bracelet, and a bag containing ₹2 lakh from the groom’s uncle. Four people sustained injuries. Sanjeev claimed that the attackers belonged to Thakur community.

As per the victims, the dispute began over playing DJ music at the wedding. The accused allegedly stopped the procession and declared that only Thakur households were allowed to play DJs in the village.

However, the police claimed that the dispute began at a chaat (snack) stall. Three suspects have been detained, while the groom’s brother was receiving medical treatment. The wedding was eventually completed under police protection.

Following a complaint from the bride’s brother, police have registered a case under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 352 (intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and section 2(2) of the SC/ST Act.

The FIR named four accused—Akshay, Sachin alias Kaala, Chotu alias Nishant and Tarun, all residents of Kalindi village. Security has been tightened in the village.

Confirming it, SP (rural) Rakesh Mishra said, “The accused were identified through video evidence. Later in the evening, the police detained Tarun and Chotu. The search for others is on. The village remains peaceful and the wedding has been solemnised.”

Meanwhile, Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad took to X to condemn the incident. He wrote, “The attackers openly threatened, ‘DJ will play only at our place!’ Does the Bahujan community not even have the freedom to celebrate their weddings? Do Dalits in this state not have the right to rejoice in their happiness?”

“No matter how much CM Yogi talks about Dalit dignity and security, the ground reality is that atrocities against Bahujans are increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Criminals are being protected by those in power, which is why they are fearlessly attacking the happiness of our community,” he alleged.

Azad warned of statewide protests if swift action into the matter was not taken. He demanded immediate arrest of all accused within 24 hours. He also called for the case to be fast-tracked in court to ensure severe punishment for the guilty.