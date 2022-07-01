Two held in Bareilly for sharing inflammatory posts on Udaipur incident
Two youths were arrested from Bareilly on Thursday for allegedly sharing inflammatory posts on social media in connection with recent Udaipur murder, police said.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bareilly Satyrath Annirudh Pankaj said the two accused, identified as Mohsin Qureshi of Azamnagar and Mohd Taj of Farrakhpur, Faridpur, were arrested by police after registering two separate FIRs at Faridpur police station and Kotwali police station of the district.
He said two cases of trying to disturb communal harmony and peace by sharing inflammatory posts on social media has been registered against them on Thursday.
The state police had on Wednesday sounded alert across all districts after the gruesome murder of tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was, on Tuesday, brutally murdered at his shop in Udaipur for allegedly sharing a provocative remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.
UP director general of police (DGP) DS Chauhan had warned that strict action would be initiated against anyone posting provocative posts on social media over the Udaipur incident.
He said the social media of U.P. police cell has been directed to keep a watch on social media platforms and initiate action against those who post inflammatory messages. Besides, social media units in all districts have been asked to initiate immediate action on any incendiary communal posts.
The DGP had stated that all police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur.
He said the state police priority was to maintain law and order and avert any trouble.
All district police chiefs were instructed to hold peace committee meetings and talks with local religious heads so that any issue that could lead to a communal conflict could be averted.
