Two, including a cop, held for allegedly abducting shop owner

Kanpur Two people, including a police constable, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting an elderly businessman for ransom and threatening to kill him if the money was not paid, police said.

The constable was identified as Mukesh Kumar, 37, posted at Pheel Khana police station. His aide, 40-year-old Shalu Nanda, a tea vendor from Kidwai Nagar area, was also arrested, they said.

Interestingly, Shalu was nominated as a Special Police Officer (SPO) about two years ago.

Two others involved in the incident, head constable Amit Kumar, posted at Kotwali police station and his associate Monu alias Boxer were at large, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Pramod Kumar.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Raghuveer Chandra Kapoor, the victim, was at his grocery shop in Govind Nagar. Two men in khaki arrived in a silver car, the DCP said.

They claimed that they were from the Special Task Force and forced Kapoor into the car and drove away, he said.

Soon afterwards, Kapoor’s nephew Pankaj Kapoor received a ransom call from Monu whom he knew. He asked Pankaj for ₹ 35,000 for the release of his uncle.

Pankaj immediately informed the police and told them about the ransom call. “We traced the call and established the identities of the two constables who were in the car. One of them, Mukesh, was booked in a similar case two years ago. He was arrested but Amit Kumar is on the run,” the DCP said. Shalu was arrested after Mukesh told about his involvement.

The services of the two constables would be terminated, the DCP said, adding a drive had been launched to identify the policemen with a chequered past. They would be transferred to faraway places.