Two kids among five killed as dumper overturns on SUV in Rae Bareli
Five people, including two children, were killed after an overloaded dumper filled with fly ash overturned on an SUV on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway under Badhokhar police station limits of Rae Bareli on Tuesday night, police said.
Police said three other people were critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital. They said the incident took place when two families were returning home in the SUV after having dinner from a road side dhaba at around 11.30 pm.
“The overloaded dumper tried to overtake the SUV and overturned after losing its balance. The deceased were identified as one Rakesh Agarwal (45), his wife Sonam Agarwal (38), their friend Rachit Agarwal’s wife Ruchika (35) and her two children Riyansh (6) and Raisa (9). While Rachit Agarwal (42) and Rakesh’s two children Aditya (11), and Tanishi (9) were rescued by the police and locals,” a senior police official said.
The bodies were pulled out with the help of a JCB and sent for post mortem examination.
The police have seized the dumper after registering an FIR and further action will be taken accordingly, the official said adding that efforts were on to nab the dumper driver.
Heavy rain lashes several parts of U.P, more in store: Met department
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Wednesday bringing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several parts of the state in the next couple of days. State capital Lucknow experienced 52.3 mm rainfall that brought down the day temperature from 38.6 degrees Celsius (on Tuesday) to 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
PM likely to attend event to mark death anniv of Mulayam’s confidante
KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually attend an event to be organised in Kanpur's Meharban Singh ka Purwa township on July 25 to mark the 10th death anniversary of socialist leader Chowdhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was one of the closest confidantes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
ED registers money-laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, based on a 2018 case in which the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had arrested her for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of ₹31.6 crore. An ED officer said though Arora was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday, she failed to turn up and sought time through her lawyer.
Woman files petition in CBD Belapur court demanding Ganesh Naik to take DNA test
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik's alleged 'live-in partner', who had accused him of rape, has now filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court demanding him to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of her son, if Naik is denying the paternity himself. She has also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He had earlier been denied bail by Thane Sessions Court.
BJP govt invoking NSA even in trivial cases: Mayawati
LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking National Security Act even in trivial cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The BSP chief was reviewing preparations of the party organizations in a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.
