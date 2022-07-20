Two kids among five killed as dumper overturns on SUV in Rae Bareli

Five people, including two children, were killed after an overloaded dumper filled with fly ash overturned on an SUV on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway under Badhokhar police station limits of Rae Bareli on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said three other people were critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital. They said the incident took place when two families were returning home in the SUV after having dinner from a road side dhaba at around 11.30 pm.

“The overloaded dumper tried to overtake the SUV and overturned after losing its balance. The deceased were identified as one Rakesh Agarwal (45), his wife Sonam Agarwal (38), their friend Rachit Agarwal’s wife Ruchika (35) and her two children Riyansh (6) and Raisa (9). While Rachit Agarwal (42) and Rakesh’s two children Aditya (11), and Tanishi (9) were rescued by the police and locals,” a senior police official said.

The bodies were pulled out with the help of a JCB and sent for post mortem examination.

The police have seized the dumper after registering an FIR and further action will be taken accordingly, the official said adding that efforts were on to nab the dumper driver.