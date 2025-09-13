Two kids rescued from Kheri day after kidnapping; 19-yr-old held

A day after they were kidnapped from near their houses in the Alambagh area of the city, two minors were rescued from Gola Gokarannath in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Friday, police officials said. The kidnapper, identified as one Vijay Sharma, 19, from Patel Nagar in Alambagh, was also arrested, they added. While Sharma was being interrogated further, police said he abducted the kids for ransom money. (Sourced)

Arjun Singh and his friend Pradyuman Yadav, aged 12 and 10 years, went missing at BG Colony, which falls under the Alambagh police station limits, around 3 pm Thursday, said Alambagh station house officer Subhash Chand.

“CCTV footage shows the children cycling at 3 pm. Then a man approaches them, speaks to them briefly, and takes them with him. Later, he is seen moving towards Charbagh,” Chand said.

Arjun’s father, Sanjay Singh, filed a complaint around 9.30 pm on Thursday after neither of the boys returned home. Around 6.12 am on Friday, the father reportedly received a call from the kidnapper, who demanded ₹10 lakh as ransom, the SHO said.

An FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Section 137 (2) was registered, and teams were deployed to rescue the children. Later, Section 140, which also deals with the offence of kidnapping or abducting a person, was added.

The police said both Arjun’s father and the kidnapper are daily wage workers. While Sharma was being interrogated further, they said the abduction was for ransom.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-Central Ashish Srivastava said Sharma returned to the city from Pune on September 10. “On Thursday, Sharma tried to lure Arjun by offering him soft drink and asked him to call his brother, too. Arjun, instead, brought friend Pradyuman with him,” the DCP said.

Sharma first took both children to Charbagh, where he parked their bicycles, and then took them to Qaiserbagh. From there, he boarded a bus to Lakhimpur Kheri, said ACP (Cantt) Abhay Pratap Mall.

The officer added Sharma then moved the kids to Gola Gokarannath, from where he made the ransom call. He also sent the kids’ photographs to Arjun’s father.

The DCP said his movements were traced to Gola Gokarannath, where he was caught and the children rescued. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced for the police team that rescued the kids.