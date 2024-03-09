 Two killed after brawl over dancing at wedding in Bijnor - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Two killed after brawl over dancing at wedding in Bijnor

Two killed after brawl over dancing at wedding in Bijnor

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 09, 2024 08:07 PM IST

Station house officer Sushil Kumar said the car driver deliberately crashed into a motorcycle near Bharaira village resulting in the spot death of one Gulshan,19.

Police in Bijnor have registered a murder case after two youngsters were reportedly killed after being run over by a car on Friday night. Three others were said to have been injured in the incident.

The deceased had an altercation with a few people at a wedding earlier that evening. Station house officer Sushil Kumar said the car driver deliberately crashed into a motorcycle near Bharaira village resulting in the spot death of one Gulshan,19. Gulshan’s friends Mukul,18, and Aniket, 20, who were riding pillion, were admitted to a hospital where Mukul succumbed to his injuries.

Kumar said the car overturned after the collision. Sanjeev and Rupesh, both of whom were in the car, were hospitalised and booked for murder by the city police.

Gulshan was an intermediate student in Bijnor and had appeared in the final board exam on Friday evening.

Before the incident, he and his friend were attending a wedding party where they allegedly had an altercation with a few people over dancing.

Gulshan and his friends were returning to their village Bharaira when Sanjeev and Rupesh chased them in a car.

