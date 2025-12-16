Two killed, one injured in separate road accidents in Lucknow

Two separate road accidents involving unidentified vehicles claimed the lives of a cyclist and a motorcyclist on the outskirts of the state capital late Monday night and Tuesday, police said, adding that investigations are underway to trace the vehicles involved. Representational image (Sourced)

In the first incident, a 36-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle between Tathastu Hospital and Umrawan crossing under the Mahigawan police station limits around 10.15 pm on Monday. Police rushed the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“The deceased was identified as Ramnath Rawat alias Kote, a resident of Shivri village under Itaunja police station. Family members told police that Ramnath was riding his bicycle to his in-laws’ house in Muspipari village when the accident occurred,” read a police statement.

It added, “His body has been sent for postmortem examination, and police are scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.”

In another incident reported from the Rahimabad police station area on Tuesday, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Lucknow-Hardoi Road near Riyaz Dhaba. “The victim, identified as Prince Yadav, son of Rajkumar Yadav and a resident of Mal town, sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Malihabad community health centre, where he was declared dead,” added the police statement.

A second person, Arun, a resident of Koneshwar in Lucknow, was also injured in the same accident. He was provided first aid and later referred to the Trauma Centre for further treatment.