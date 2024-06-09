Two people, including a teenager, were killed when a reckless driver, allegedly in an inebriated state, ran over them with his SUV on the Mitauli-Lakhimpur road under Mitauli and Neemgaon police station limits on Saturday night. Two killed, several injured in hit-and-run incident on Mitauli-Lakhimpur road

The accident occurred between 7:30 and 8:00 pm when an SUV first hit a bicycle in Mitauli town. Rachit Kumar, also known as Prince (15), was killed on the spot, and his grandmother Ramshri was critically injured. Rachit was carrying his grandmother on his bicycle to their home in Rasoolpur village.

After the initial accident, the driver sped away and hit another cyclist, identified as Jagjeevan from Bamhanabad village, about one kilometer ahead of the first accident site.

The driver then fled the scene again and hit a motorcycle carrying two people, Shyam Narayan and Golu, under the Neemgaon police limits. Shyam Narayan was killed on the spot.

Several others were injured in the accidents, with two in critical condition. They were rushed to the district hospital, while others received medical treatment at the Mitauli health centre, according to sub-divisional magistrate Vineet Upadhyay.

Angry villagers stopped the SUV and pulled the driver out of the vehicle. According to witnesses, the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

The driver was taken into custody following the accidents.

Chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh and SP Ganesh Prasad Saha rushed to the scene and arranged medical aid for the injured.

Two of the critically injured, identified as Ramshri and Jagjeevan, were later referred to the district hospital. Due to their serious condition, they were transferred to Lucknow.

Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh visited the district hospital and spoke with the aggrieved family members, offering condolences and assuring them of all possible medical assistance.