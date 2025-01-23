Two sisters hacked to death in Hathras; cousin absconding

Two sisters, aged 13 and 7, were allegedly hacked to death by their cousin, a truck driver in his early 20s, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Ashirwad Dham colony, Hathras. The accused, who fled the scene along with an accomplice, also attacked the girls’ parents, leaving them critically injured. The dead woSP Hathras said that four teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused and his accomplice. man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Superintendent of police (SP) Hathras, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, stated that the girls’ father, Chotey Lal Gautam, a bedridden teacher, lived with his wife and daughters in the house. On Wednesday night, his nephew Vikas arrived with a friend, had dinner, and stayed at the house.

“At around 2 am on Thursday, the accused, with the help of his friend, attacked and killed the two minor girls using a sharp-edged weapon,” said SP Sinha. The parents were also attacked, but Gautam’s wife raised an alarm, forcing the duo to flee.

Deputy inspector general of police Aligarh range Prabhakar Chaudhary and SP Hathras visited the crime scene on Thursday to assess the circumstances. While confusion prevails over the motive, SP Hathras said, “We are in the initial stage of the investigation and have spoken with the injured parents, particularly the mother, who alleged that the accused, Vikas Gautam, now absconding, harboured resentment toward the family over a property dispute.”

SP Hathras said that four teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused and his accomplice. “His arrest will provide more conclusive details about the motive behind this gruesome killing,” he added.

The injured parents were rushed to a hospital, while the sisters’ bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Kotwali police station, and police are investigating the motive behind the crime.