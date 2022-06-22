Two youths arrested for murder and loot of unidentified man in Lucknow
Two youths were arrested on Wednesday for the murder of an unidentified man, whose body was found in the bushes near a road side eatery near Matiyari intersection under Chinhat police station limits on June 14, police said.
“The two youths---- Deepak Sonar, 24, of Badshahnagar, Mahanagar and Rajesh Pattharkat, 20, of Chinhat— had murdered the man by hitting him with a stone with the intent to rob him and fled after hiding the body in the bushes,” said Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Sayyed Qasim Abidi.
The ADCP said the identity of the deceased said to be in his thirties has not been ascertained yet.
He further said the two suspects were captured in video footage of CCTVs installed around Adarsh Dhaba on Ayodhya road and one of the suspects was zeroed in as Rajesh Pattharkat. During interrogation he revealed the name of his second accomplice and later the duo confessed to their crime.
He said the two were waiting for their prospective target while sleeping on the footpath near the eatery.
“They zeroed in on the man when he walked towards the back side of the eatery and attacked him with a large stone on head and looted his wallet that contained around ₹ 20,000,” the official said.
He said the duo later discovered that the man had succumbed on the spot following which they hid the body in the bushes and disappeared from there, he added.
Abidi said earlier an FIR was registered by the police against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder and 201 for concealment of crime and now IPC sections 394 for loot and 34 for committing crime with common intention has been added.
He added that amount looted from the deceased has also been recovered.
