Two-day Bougainvillea festival begins at NBRI
A two-day Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Festival was inaugurated today at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest while Asim Arun, minister of state (independent charge), and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, were present as the guest of honour.
Dr SK Tiwari, the chief scientist and coordinator of the Bougainvillea Festival, said that two flower exhibitions (Chrysanthemum and Coleus; Rose and Gladiolus) were organised earlier by the institute, but there was no exhibition for Bougainvillea, a major summer plant.
“This is the first effort of the institute in this direction to explore the possibilities of opening this exhibition for the participation of the general public in future,” he said.
Vidhu A Sane, senior principal scientist and coordinator of Summer Plant Science Fest, said that this festival is being organised entirely by the research scholars so that they will get an experience to face future challenges.
Vidhu said that in this science fest about 25 oral and poster presentations will be presented by the participants over the next two days.
Deputy CM Pathak highlighted the importance of plant-based medicines in our daily life while Asim Arun remembered his long association with the institute and extended his best wishes for the exhibition.
The festival will be open to the general public on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.
-
Oppn slams AAP over Kejriwal’s meeting with top officials in CM Mann’s absence
Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over reports that party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior officials from the state for a meeting in the capital. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted. Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, however, did not see anything wrong with the state officials' meeting with the party chief.
-
Mahayadi project: Irrigation minister Karjol under fire over remarks
Karnataka irrigation minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday said the state government was waiting for a “pre-feasibility report” from the Centre before taking up the contentious Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. Activists and farmers groups in Belagavi, however, termed his comments as “misleading” and “irresponsible”. He was responding to the media persons here participating in BJP's Chintan Baithak programme. The BJP had assured to resolve the Kalasa-Banduri project despite the objections raised by Goa.
-
Cong, JD(S) target BJP govt over contractor’s death in K’taka
Hours after the body of a contractor — who had previously accused rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding bribe for the road works he had done — was found in a lodge in Udupi district, a major political row erupted in the state with the Opposition parties demanding the minister's resignation, calling the case a “murder” and not a “suicide”.
-
Contractor who accused state minister of graft found dead
A month after a contractor and a right-wing leader had levelled graft allegations against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, the man's body was found in a lodge in Udupi district, in a suspected suicide bid, said a police official, directly involved in the case on Tuesday. The deceased has blamed Eshwarappa for forcing him to take the extreme step, said an official privy to the development.
-
CM Yogi for NCDC branch in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officers concerned to work in coordination with the central government to establish a branch of the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh “The state government will provide the land for the centre free of cost”, said Yogi, discussing the project with the officers at the Covid-19 review meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in the morning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics