Consultation-cum-training workshop for rollout of Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti concludes

A two-day consultation-cum-training workshop on effective rollout and implementation of two flagship schemes- Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti- aimed at protecting children from violence and abuse and empowerment of women in the state, concluded here on Wednesday. (Pic for representation)

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Women and Child Development and UNICEF in Lucknow.

It aimed at orienting the officials on the newly issued guidelines of Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya to achieve the optimum objectives of the schemes.

The workshop also aimed at orienting the district probation officers and deputy chief probation officers on the programmatic aspects and community engagement for ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojna’ and ‘One Stop Centre’ to enhance the convergence, coverage and visibility of the schemes so that maximum people can benefit from it.

Inaugurating the workshop on Monday, minister for women and child development Baby Rani Maurya emphasized on building sensitivities of officials of the department to be able to ensure proper care and protection of children and women in distress.

Pratibha Shukla, state minister for women and child welfare, Uttar Pradesh, said “Be a guardian to the children living in shelter homes and observation homes. We can transform the lives of children in conflict with law and mould them into good citizens.”

“Mission Vatsalya is a roadmap to achieve development and child protection priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. It aims at strengthening quality institutional care, promoting family-based alternative care, community outreach like toll-free helpline and preventive services. Mission Shakti is an umbrella scheme for safety, security, and empowerment of women,” said Anamika Singh, secretary department of women and child development, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the new guidelines, Childline will now be managed and run by Department of Women and Child Development. A memorandum of understanding has also been signed with the skill development department for skilling and vocational training of women and children living in government shelter homes.

As part of Mission Shakti flagship scheme of ministry of women and child development, a District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) unit will be operationalized in the 75 districts streamline and strengthen the empowerment of adolescent girls and women as well as strengthen the coordination and convergence between different line departments such as education, health, skill development mission, rural development and labour etc. on women and girl related issues such as skilling, financial literacy/ inclusion and enhanced access to social protection schemes.

Addressing the officials, Amit Mehrotra, programme manager UNICEF Uttar Pradesh said, “Our first priority should be to ensure that every child is safe and protected against all kinds of abuse, neglect, violence and exploitation.”

The two-day long workshop covered the various aspects of the two schemes along with the key amendments of the POCSO Act, Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006, collaboration, and convergence to core departments including health, education, skill development etc. District Officers were oriented on the Draft Rules of Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006 along with the various provisions in the rules.