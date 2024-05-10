 Tyre-burst incident in Lucknow leaves one dead, one hurt - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
Tyre-burst incident in Lucknow leaves one dead, one hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 10, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Police identified the injured as Surendra Yadav, 40, the driver of the truck, and Chote Lal, 38, his helper, both residents of Gorakhpur

One person was killed and another injured when a tyre of a truck laden with ballast burst, causing the vehicle to go out of control and fall from the Purvanchal Expressway under the Gosainganj police station area of Lucknow, on Friday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

“The incident took place on Friday morning, at around 11 am when one of the tyres of the truck burst. It went out of control, and fell from the Purvanchal Expressway by breaking the highway railing,” Gosainganj police said in a press note.

Police identified the injured as Surendra Yadav, 40, the driver of the truck, and Chote Lal, 38, his helper, both residents of Gorakhpur. Both were going towards Gorakhpur when the accident took place near the Balli underpass.

“After receiving the information, local police reached the spot and took both the injured to the CHC, where the driver was declared dead. The condition of the helper is said to be stable,” said Brijesh Tripathi, SHO, Gosainganj.

