UGC extends autonomous status of Lucknow’s IET for 5 years

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the autonomous status of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) for a period of five years. IET, a government engineering college affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), got autonomous status for the first time in 2013. The IET campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

IET had applied for extension of its status and the Commission, in its meeting held on May 26, approved the recommendation of the standing committee on autonomous colleges to extend IET autonomy for a period of five years from the academic year 2023-2024 to 2027- 2028 as per clause 8.1 of the UGC, said director IET, Vineet Kansal.

The UGC has asked Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) to issue necessary notification within 30 days regarding the extension of autonomous status to the College as per UGC Regulations, 2023.

An autonomous college is required to abide by all the provisions of the UGC Regulations for Autonomous Colleges and non-compliance of the conditions prescribed shall attract action as per Clause-13 of the UGC Regulations, 2023. The college should apply to the UGC for extension of autonomous status at least three months before the completion of the autonomy period, according to a letter issued by Gopi Chand Merugu of UGC.

The UGC, the regulator of higher education, has pushed ahead with the strategy of providing autonomous status to the country’s better performing colleges, in an attempt to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the country’s higher education institutions.

Talking about the benefit of an autonomous college, Kansal said, “An autonomous college can review existing courses, programmes and restructure, redesign and prescribe its own courses or programmes of study and syllabi. These colleges can formulate new courses with the UGC-specified nomenclature and even evolve methods of assessment of students’ performance and conduct of examinations. The degree awarded by the University is with the name of the college on the degree certificate.”