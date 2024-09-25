Ultrasonic monkey repellent machine at Taj soon

Agra To tackle monkeys targeting tourists in and around the Taj Mahal, Agra police will install an ultrasonic monkey repellent machine soon. It has also constituted an anti monkey task force which will mark the yellow zone (around Taj Mahal walls) to save tourists from monkey menace. A Spanish tourist being treated after monkey attack. (HT FILE)

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed informed that this ultrasonic monkey repellent machine would be installed at a point initially as a pilot project and after analysis of its success, it would be used further in and around the Taj Mahal.

“We will install theses machines which produce an ultrasonic sound which keeps monkey away and will watch its effect before installing more at focal points around the Taj Mahal,” he said.

“We are in touch with officials in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as they have deployed men who produce sounds which keep monkey away. We too have recorded such voices at Taj Smart Control Room and play them at 16 points with cooperation from other departments,” said Areeb Ahmed.

‘Beside this, a four-member team of men from the tourism police station in Agra on two motor cycles will move in yellow zone of Taj Mahal to check activities of monkeys and will assist tourists so that they are not attacked,” he said.

The Agra Nagar Nigam claims to have caught more than 400 monkeys during drives but the menace continues.

In 2019, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was entrusted with the task of securing the Taj Mahal and its personnel were provided with slingshots to keep the monkeys at bay. But the move had to be shelved as it did not go down well with animal lovers.

Past incidents

A woman tourist from Spain was bitten by a monkey on September 19, 2022 in front of the Royal Gate of the Taj Mahal when she was trying to take a photograph of the simian. The shocked woman tourist was provided first aid at the monument and was later taken to a private hospital.

Two days later on September 21, 2022, another Spanish woman tourist was bitten by a monkey at the Taj Mahal in front of the Royal Gate when she was trying to take a photograph of the simian.