Umbrellas UP! From Sat sun to Sunday drizzle, Lko gets delightful mood swings

Lucknow: Hold onto your umbrellas, Lucknow! Brace for overcast skies and light rain on Monday too. Other parts of UP too got rain. (HT)

On Sunday, the city witnessed a dramatic shift from Saturday’s bright and sunny weather, with rain making an unexpected appearance.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The state capital in fact experienced a refreshing 1.2mm rainfall, accompanied by a drop in the maximum temperature to 18 degrees Celsius and a cozy minimum of 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of UP too got rain. Bahraich received the highest 5.6 mm, Hardoi 4.4 mm, Shahjahanpur 2.6 mm, Agra 1.7 mm and Aligarh and Bareilly 1.4 mm rain.

“The change in weather was due to cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and western disturbances over Pakistan. But the intensity of rain will be half of what people had experienced on Sunday,” said Mohd Danish, Lucknow met office incharge.

Rain spoiled the Sunday party for many youngsters who planned to go for outing to Lucknow Zoo or picnic spot etc. But in the evening people gathered at 1090 and riverfront to enjoy various delicacies.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with rain/thundershower very likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 20 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. The State forecastis: rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places over west UP and rain/thundershower very likely at few places over east UP.

The Met department has issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over east UP.