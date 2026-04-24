UMEED uploads audit: More than 12,000 Waqf registrations rejected in UP over data gaps

An audit of nearly one lakh Waqf property uploads on the UMEED portal in Uttar Pradesh has led to the rejection of over 12,000 registrations, with officials citing errors in data entry and inadequate documentation. Uttar Pradesh has over 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions under the Sunni Central Waqf Board. (For representation)

A detailed ‘Rejected List’ dated April 2, 2026 shows that the highest number of rejections were reported from Lucknow (1,114), followed by Bijnor (1,003) and Saharanpur (990). Other districts with notable figures include Barabanki (577) and Amroha (85), while Baghpat (60) and Bareilly (17) recorded relatively fewer rejections. The affected properties range from small mosque plots to large graveyard lands spanning over 300 acres in some districts.

Confirming the development, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said, “The uploading work of Waqf institutions on the UMEED portal is underway and the deadline is June 6. However, an audit of the data already uploaded on the portal resulted in the rejection of many Waqf institution registrations. In most cases, caretakers have either entered the data incorrectly or the documentation is not substantial. All those who have been rejected must now re-upload the data to the portal before June 5, 2026.”

Uttar Pradesh has over 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions under the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The audit indicates that graveyards accounted for the highest number of rejections, followed by mosques. Other affected categories include madrasas, Idgahs, Imambadas and dargahs, along with some residential and revenue-generating properties.

The rejections are linked to the ongoing digitisation of Waqf properties through the Union government’s UMEED portal, launched in June 2025 to create a comprehensive digital inventory and improve transparency in management. Registration on the portal is mandatory under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which came into force on April 5.

Earlier, technical glitches on the portal were cited as the main reason for the slow uploading of documents on the UMEED portal. However, towards the end of the deadline, the glitches were rectified, which significantly boosted the number of uploads.

The original deadline for registration was December 6, 2025. However, after the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board submitted an application to the Waqf Tribunal seeking an extension of time to upload, the deadline was extended by six months on December 10, 2025.