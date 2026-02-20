Unable to bear labour pains, woman tries to rip open abdomen; critical

Unable to bear severe labour pains, a pregnant woman reportedly tried to rip open her abdomen with a sharp object at her home in Nandwal village under the Bondi police station area in Bahraich on Thursday. Despite grievous injuries, she later delivered a baby girl at the community health centre (CHC) in Fakharpur and was referred to Lucknow in critical condition. Despite grievous injuries, she later delivered a baby girl. (For representation)

According to neighbours, the 36-year-woman, a resident of the village, was alone at home when she experienced intense labour pains in the morning. Her husband had died of illness about six months ago and she had been living by herself since then. With no one present to assist her and unable to endure the pain, she reportedly used a sharp object in desperation.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house and found her seriously injured. They informed the village ANM, who arranged an ambulance and shifted her to the CHC in Fakharpur.

According to CHC officials, doctors conducted the delivery and she gave birth to a healthy baby girl. However, due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was provided primary treatment and referred to the district hospital.

According to district hospital officials, the woman was brought to the emergency ward at around 3:30 pm. Chief medical superintendent Dr NN Tripathi said the woman had inflicted a deep cut on her abdomen and her intestines had protruded.

“Her condition was extremely critical. After first aid, she was immediately referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow for specialised treatment,” he added. Before losing consciousness, the woman reportedly told hospital staff that she took the drastic step because the pain had become unbearable.