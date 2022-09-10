Under-construction hotel sealed in Lucknow’s Charbagh for violating norms

LUCKNOW In wake of the recent fire tragedy at Levana Suites that resulted in the death of four guests, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed another hotel in the city. The action was taken against Hotel SSJ International at Charbagh on charges of carrying out commercial construction on a residential plot.

Hotel SSJ International and Hotel Virat are adjacent to each other in the busy Charbagh area. Both buildings were damaged by a fire that engulfed Hotel Virat on June 19, 2018. Seven people lost their lives in the incident, after which the LDA had sealed both structures.

However on August 26, 2020, the LDA had approved residential construction at the site where Hotel SSJ International stands, according to LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi. But during inspection, LDA came to know that a hotel was being constructed there.

Tripathi said the development authority sealed the hotel on charges of carrying out commercial construction on a residential plot.

On Thursday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court took suo motu cognizance of the Levana Suites fire incident and directed LDA vice-chairman to be present before it on September 22.

The court also directed the V-C to file an affidavit detailing the number of establishments, which were operating without proper building and fire permits in Lucknow.

A division bench of Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice Brij Raj Singh took cognizance of the September 5 incident through news reports published in Hindustan Times and other media.