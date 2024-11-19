Underpass project to ease traffic woes at Lko’s Awadh crossing

To ease traffic congestion at Awadh Crossing, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) plans to construct an 887.36-metre-long underpass connecting Hardoi Road and VIP Road. This project aims to streamline traffic flow, reduce persistent jams, and enhance overall urban mobility in Lucknow. Traffic Chaos at Awadh Crossing Alambagh area in Lucknow on Tuesday, (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The ₹121.09 crore project, beginning soon, will address long-standing bottlenecks at this busy intersection, which connects major routes like Hardoi Road, VIP Road, Kanpur Road, and the Lucknow airport. Awadh Crossing often experiences heavy congestion, especially during peak and night hours.

UPSBC general manager KK Srivastava shared that the underpass will feature a 350-metre-long box section and a 537.36-metre ramp with a carriageway width of 2 x 6.50 metres, allowing uninterrupted movement in both directions. This is expected to significantly reduce delays at Awadh Crossing.

“The traffic at Awadh Crossing is especially challenging due to the high volume from Para, the Lko-Agra Expressway, Hardoi, Malihabad, and Sitapur,” Srivastava explained. “The underpass will provide a direct route to the airport, Kanpur Road, and VIP Road, greatly improving traffic flow.”

The underpass holds strategic importance as Awadh Crossing is a key route for government dignitaries, including the President and Prime Minister, traveling between Lucknow and Delhi.

However, project manager Amit Kumar said the alignment posed challenges due to the dense surroundings, a nearby metro pillar, and a canal along the route. “The alignment is challenging, but our experience has equipped us to address these issues,” said Kumar. The project is expected to take around three years, with efforts to minimize disruption and ensure traffic discipline during construction.

If successful, authorities may consider additional underpasses, such as one connecting Alambagh to Kanpur Road, to further alleviate congestion in the area.

With over 80,000 vehicles passing through Awadh Crossing daily, the underpass is set to improve mobility, safety, and traffic conditions, contributing to Lucknow’s ongoing urban infrastructure upgrades.