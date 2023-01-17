Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uneasy calm, tight vigil in Aligarh area after brawl

Uneasy calm, tight vigil in Aligarh area after brawl

Published on Jan 17, 2023 08:43 PM IST

The dispute arose on the issue of parking a two-wheeler in front of a shop on Monday night. The matter escalated as youths from two communities came face to face and stone pelting took place, leading to panic in the area and closure of markets. Four people were reported to have been injured in the incident.

Aligarh DM and SSP reviewing the situation in Sarai Sultani area of Aligarh on Tuesday. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Agra An uneasy calm prevailed in the sensitive Sarai Sultani area of Aligarh on Tuesday where communal tension erupted after an incident of stone pelting on Monday night. Heavy force was deployed and two cases registered at Sasni Gate police station.

“There was stone pelting after a brawl between a man running a food outlet and another person. The man at the food outlet was blamed for attacking the other person. Senior officials rushed to the spot and the situation was bought under control,” said SSP, Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani.

“A flag march was conducted and required force deployed. Surveillance is also being kept through drone cameras. Cases have been registered on complaints lodged by the two parties and those suspected to be involved are being interrogated,” said the SSP, adding that the departments concerned were looking into the matter of shops being run in the area.

District magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani reviewed the situation and precautionary measures taken in Sarai Sultani area on Tuesday. The markets remained closed in the affected area in the early part of the day on Tuesday.

Two cases were registered at Sasni Gate police station in regard to the incident, including one against 19 named and 25 unidentified people. The second FIR is against the hotel owner involved in the dispute.

“Force was deployed in time, so the situation did not aggravate. Those creating a nuisance are being identified and will face action,” said DM Aligarh.

Story Saved
