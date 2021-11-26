Unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh down to 4%: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that unemployment rate in the state had gone down to 4 per cent from 18.

Virtually addressing the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the chief minister said that five years ago, the unemployment rate was around 18 per cent but now it had gone down to four per cent.

He also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh was at the number one position in 44 schemes of the Centre.

He said since independence till 2017, there were 12 medical colleges in UP but in the last five years, 33 medical colleges had come up. He also listed the five expressways of the state, as well as the recently inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway.

Yogi Adityanath also pointed out that nine airports had come up in the state since 2017 and 11 others were under construction. Before 2017, there were only four operational airports in the state, he said.

In the next three to four years, five international airports would be made operational in the state, he said.

‘Govt took care of labourers in pandemic’

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted various schemes launched by the state government for labourers despite all odds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a mass marriage event in Ayodhya in which 3915 couples were married, including 138 Muslims, he said, “During the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh was the first state to launch free ration scheme for the needy and poor.”

In the first phase of the scheme, 54 lakh workers benefited from it, asserted the CM.

Highlighting schemes launched by the state government for workers of the unorganised sector, the CM said that the government had made available ₹2 lakh social security scheme and ₹5 lakh insurance cover to labourers.

“Around three crore migrant and resident labourers of Uttar Pradesh are availing these schemes,” said the CM.

He also pointed out that the state government had made available houses to 45 lakh families as well as 2.61 crore toilets and public toilets in 59000 gram panchayats across the state.

“Before 2017 there was lawlessness in the state. Now, the state is free from riots and corruption,” said the CM.