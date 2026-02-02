Union Budget 2026 clears ₹1,450 cr for Lucknow Metro Phase II

Lucknow Metro’s second phase has received a major push with the Union Budget 2026-27 allocating ₹1,450 crore for the project, setting the stage for construction to begin in the coming months. Representational image (File Photo)

Officials expect work on the Charbagh–Basant Kunj corridor to commence within three months, with tenders already finalised.

The Phase II (Phase-1B) corridor will cover 11.16 km from Charbagh to Basant Kunj at an estimated cost of ₹5,801 crore. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project on August 12, 2025. The corridor will feature 12 stations, seven underground and five elevated.

The project will be jointly funded by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, with the remaining amount raised through bank loans. Of the total cost, ₹2,900 crore will come from loans, while ₹2,901 crore will be shared equally by the Centre and the state. The Centre’s contribution of ₹1,450 crore.

Sources said both governments will facilitate loan arrangements for the project. The corridor aims to improve connectivity in the old city and western parts of Lucknow, with a targeted completion timeline of five years.

Metro officials confirmed that ground and geotechnical surveys have been completed, and efforts are underway to attract foreign investment.