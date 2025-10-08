Union FM Sitharaman, CM Yogi unveil South Indian saint-musicians statues in Ayodhya

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on her two-day visit, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, unveiled statues of three South Indian saint-musicians, Saint Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi, here at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar, highlighting the convergence of North and South Indian culture. CM Yogi Adityanath said the city of Shri Ram is emerging as a centre of cultural renaissance (Sourced)

The ceremony, marked by South Indian rituals and devotional music, witnessed the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman’s parents, adding an emotional touch. CM Yogi welcomed the Union minister with a traditional bouquet, underlining Brihaspati Kund’s role as a historic site where North and South Indian cultural traditions converge.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Ayodhya is not only a centre of faith but also a symbol of India’s cultural soul.” She paid tribute to the three saints, noting that their compositions and poetry promoted love, devotion, and unity while projecting Indian classical music to the world. She added that the statues signify the enduring North-South cultural connection between Ayodhya and Karnataka.

CM Yogi Adityanath said the city of Shri Ram is emerging as a centre of cultural renaissance, with the Union minister’s visit symbolising India’s unity. He, along with state finance minister Suresh Khanna and tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, admired the artistic craftsmanship of Brihaspati Kund, praising the serene lake, intricately carved stone benches, and well-maintained grounds as a reflection of Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage.