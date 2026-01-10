Unity among Hindus will make India Vishwaguru: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday laid emphasis on a united Hindu society without any discrimination on the basis of language, caste, belief and faith, saying Hindus never lost because of bravery or strength of others but because of division within. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. (HT file)

He was addressing the inaugural function organised to mark 100 years of Sudama Kuti, a much acclaimed ashram of Vrindavan. Earlier in the day, Bhagwat visited Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan.

Bhagwat also stressed on preparedness to fight “evil forces” which have been exposed worldwide and are on the run. “We have seen such a situation in the past also as seen presently. We lack preparedness and thus such evil forces keep confronting Hindus but as we improve our preparedness such evil forces will weaken,” he said.

“Our experience of the past 50 years tells us that as the Hindus get more united, such evil forces continue to disintegrate. We have to move on with ‘bhakti’ (devotion) while considering all Hindus as our own and within 20 to 30 years, Bharat will become a Vishwaguru teaching a lesson to the world because our nation has come into existence for this purpose only,” the RSS chief added.

“To attain this, we need to have Hindu community free of any discrimination. History tells that Hindu never lost because of might, bravery or strength of opponents but it was always because of cracks within. To remove this, we need to bring unity in our day-to-day life and let it not be confined to events or gatherings,” he said.

“We believe Hindus as one but the world continues to keep finding differences on the basis of language, caste, belief and faith. We need to fill all such gaps as viewed by outside world and spread our base of friendship cutting across such divide of caste, language, faith or belief within Hindus and have friends from all such divides and behave as expected amongst friends while eating, engaging, meeting all such segments to ensure Hindu unity in true sense,” Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief arrived in Vrindavan on January 4 for a meeting organised at Keshav Dham which was attended by top brass of RSS. The meeting ended on Friday.