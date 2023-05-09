Lucknow University gets 2.10 crore grant under central scheme for innovative researches

The University of Lucknow (LU) has got ₹2.10 crore grant from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), ministry of science and technology, government of India under the State University Research Excellence (SURE) scheme for innovative researches in the area of medicines, electronics and other areas of societal benefits, an official said. Prof Alok Kunar Rai, vice chancellor, Lucknow University, and Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, academic and student welfare, congratulated all the awardees. (HT file photo)

Under the scheme, faculty members in different departments have got seven projects worth ₹30 lakh each. Maximum four projects have been awarded to the department of chemistry, two to zoology department, and one to the statistics department.

Neeraj Kumar Mishra of chemistry department will be working on Late-stage C–H functionalisation of drug candidates that will help the medicinal chemists to bypass the long process syntheses of late-stage drug analogues. Sunil Kumar Rai of chemistry department has been funded for combination of drugs for cancer therapy.

Pratibha Bansal and Seema Mishra of chemistry department will be working on the manufacturing of highly efficient electrochemical energy storage devices. Ashutosh Ranjan and Aakansha Sharma of the department of zoology have been funded to work on the behaviours of migratory birds. Prof Shashi Bhushan from statistics department will work on robust inferential procedures under ranked set sampling protocols.

Prof Alok Kunar Rai, vice chancellor, LU, and Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, academic and student welfare, congratulated all the awardees. They said that the new education policy (NEP)-2020 emphasises research and innovation in higher education. This funding will boost the research environment in the university and give more opportunities of learning to master and Ph.D. scholars.