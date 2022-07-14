Unlicensed pet breeding centres to be shut down in U.P. capital

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has planned action against unlicensed pet breeding centres mushrooming in different areas of the city. “Many people are running breeding centres without permission. They don’t have any knowledge and don’t fit into the parameters required for running a breeding centre. Many such centres sell ferocious breeds without training the masters and the dogs. All such centres in the city will be closed down,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.

“LMC is planning to allow maximum two licences for individuals because many breeding centres are working after taking multiple licences despite not fulfilling any parameters,” he added.

Pet lover Kavita Das says, “Training of masters and dogs is a must if they are from ferocious breed. However, many countries have banned the ferocious breeds but in India it is in the hands of civic bodies to regulate these matters. My advice to people is to keep and raise Indian breeds which are more loyal than ferocious breeds.” “Most people keep such breeds to boast their status symbol but their status will rise further if they adopt a street dog and take care of Indian species,” Das added.

“I advise people to keep away from ferocious breeds because they have heavy bite force. For instance, ‘Mastiff’ has a maximum bite force of 552 pounds per square inch (PSI) followed by ‘Rottweiler’ 328 pounds. The ‘American Bulldog’ has a bite force of 305 pounds while the ‘German Shepherd’ has a bite force of 238 pounds followed by ‘Pit Bull’ with 235 pounds. Now you can think if anyone is bitten by these dogs, it would be hard to survive. So, I think training of masters and dogs is very important,” Das said.

Another pet expert and member, U.P. Veterinary Association, Dr Sudhir said, “Such breeds are known for being fierce and strong. When your pet is charming, it’s easy to forget that they are animals and they have a dangerous bite. The animal with the strongest bite in the animal kingdom is the crocodile. They can achieve 3,700 pounds per square inch of bite force but having 552 to 235 PSI bite force is enough to crush any bone. An average dog achieves 150 to 180lbs of pressure per square inch.”

“Here are five dogs with extremely powerful jaws. So, regulating their sale and licensing process is essential,” he added. “If anyone is keeping such dogs, they should follow full instructions of exercise of dogs, their regular vaccination, avoid giving non-veg food and keeping a close watch on their behaviour. Dogs have certain natural requirements which, if not fulfilled, make them violent,” Dr Sudhir said. “That’s why illegal breeding centres must be closed down and only genuine ones should be allowed to run in the city,” he added.

Killer Pit Bull in LMC’s custody

The LMC has taken into its custody the ‘Pit Bull’, the pet dog which mauled an elderly woman to death in Kaiserbagh area recently. The owner was keeping the dog without license and most of their neighbours had complained about the casual attitude of the owner. “The dog has been sent to ‘Jarhara dog centre’ under the care of animal experts,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.