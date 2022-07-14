Unlicensed pet breeding centres to be shut down in U.P. capital
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has planned action against unlicensed pet breeding centres mushrooming in different areas of the city. “Many people are running breeding centres without permission. They don’t have any knowledge and don’t fit into the parameters required for running a breeding centre. Many such centres sell ferocious breeds without training the masters and the dogs. All such centres in the city will be closed down,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.
“LMC is planning to allow maximum two licences for individuals because many breeding centres are working after taking multiple licences despite not fulfilling any parameters,” he added.
Pet lover Kavita Das says, “Training of masters and dogs is a must if they are from ferocious breed. However, many countries have banned the ferocious breeds but in India it is in the hands of civic bodies to regulate these matters. My advice to people is to keep and raise Indian breeds which are more loyal than ferocious breeds.” “Most people keep such breeds to boast their status symbol but their status will rise further if they adopt a street dog and take care of Indian species,” Das added.
“I advise people to keep away from ferocious breeds because they have heavy bite force. For instance, ‘Mastiff’ has a maximum bite force of 552 pounds per square inch (PSI) followed by ‘Rottweiler’ 328 pounds. The ‘American Bulldog’ has a bite force of 305 pounds while the ‘German Shepherd’ has a bite force of 238 pounds followed by ‘Pit Bull’ with 235 pounds. Now you can think if anyone is bitten by these dogs, it would be hard to survive. So, I think training of masters and dogs is very important,” Das said.
Another pet expert and member, U.P. Veterinary Association, Dr Sudhir said, “Such breeds are known for being fierce and strong. When your pet is charming, it’s easy to forget that they are animals and they have a dangerous bite. The animal with the strongest bite in the animal kingdom is the crocodile. They can achieve 3,700 pounds per square inch of bite force but having 552 to 235 PSI bite force is enough to crush any bone. An average dog achieves 150 to 180lbs of pressure per square inch.”
“Here are five dogs with extremely powerful jaws. So, regulating their sale and licensing process is essential,” he added. “If anyone is keeping such dogs, they should follow full instructions of exercise of dogs, their regular vaccination, avoid giving non-veg food and keeping a close watch on their behaviour. Dogs have certain natural requirements which, if not fulfilled, make them violent,” Dr Sudhir said. “That’s why illegal breeding centres must be closed down and only genuine ones should be allowed to run in the city,” he added.
Killer Pit Bull in LMC’s custody
The LMC has taken into its custody the ‘Pit Bull’, the pet dog which mauled an elderly woman to death in Kaiserbagh area recently. The owner was keeping the dog without license and most of their neighbours had complained about the casual attitude of the owner. “The dog has been sent to ‘Jarhara dog centre’ under the care of animal experts,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.
-
All targets achieved on time due to better team work: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all the work was completed well on time due to better team efforts after the departments formulated an action plan for the first 100 days of his government in its second term. The 100-day milestone was reached last week. Action plans were also worked out for all the departments for six months, one year, two year and five years, he said.
-
U.P.: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea challenging AU VC’s appointment
The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of the vice chancellor of the Allahabad University, Professor Sangeeta Srivastava. The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir heard the public interest litigation petition filed by an RTI activist Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Kshitij Shailendra appeared for the Allahabad University.
-
Increase sampling for early detection of TB cases: U.P. health dept
In a circular sent to all chief medical officers in the state and hospitals, doctors have been asked to send samples of at least 5% of the patients (suspected to be suffering with TB) coming to the OPD for TB test. Experts said this could be the best method to track missing TB cases. The initiative aims to increase referral of TB cases from hospitals, including private ones too.
-
‘ABHM to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Eidgah on Dec 6 if it is not sealed by Janmashtami’
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6 this year if the Mathura administration failed to seal the 'disputed' site by Janmashtami this year, said national president of ABHM, Rajyashree Chaudhary, during her Mathura visit on Thursday.
-
Leaders with clean image to be given preference, says Farooq
Apprehensive about poaching of his leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an interaction with party leadership in Srinagar said leaders with clean image will be given preference among party's rank and file.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics