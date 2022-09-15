Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: 4 persons die after speeding truck rams into tractor in Sitapur; 30 injured

UP: 4 persons die after speeding truck rams into tractor in Sitapur; 30 injured

Published on Sep 15, 2022 09:57 AM IST

Police officials said the tractor-trolley was parked by the roadside as there was low visibility due to heavy rainfall

The truck rammed into the trolley from behind, leading to the tragedy. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, four persons were killed, and 30 others critically injured when a speeding truck rammed into a tractor-trolley, carrying over 35 people, on the Lucknow-Delhi highway, in Siddhauli area of Sitapur district on Thursday.

People travelling by the tractor-trolley were going from Shahjahanpur’s Rauja area for mundan ceremony of a child to Dewa Sharif shrine in Barabanki district around 1:30am on Thursday.

Police officials said the tractor-trolley was parked by the roadside as there was low visibility due to heavy rainfall.

The truck rammed into the trolley from behind, leading to the tragedy, police said.

Four persons died on the spot while the injured were rushed to the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for treatment.

KGMU doctors said the condition of some of the injured persons was critical.

Traffic was affected on the highway after the mishap and it was restored after a crane removed the damaged truck and tractor-trolley from the spot.

Police said efforts were on to identify those killed in the mishap.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
