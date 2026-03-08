UP aims to make 1 crore women ‘lakhpati’: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday launched the Saras Mahotsav at Babu Singh Degree College grounds in Sayara, Kaushambi, announcing plans to make one crore women in Uttar Pradesh ‘lakhpati’ at the earliest. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Sourced)

Touring stalls displaying handicrafts, food products, clothing, and household items crafted by women from self-help groups (SHGs), Maurya praised their work and urged every group to develop at least one marketable product.

He also took part in a ‘Godh Bharai’ (baby shower) and ‘Annaprashan’ (first feeding) ceremony during the event.

A 10-day national-level Saras Mahotsav is planned in the district, where thousands of SHG women will operate units producing textiles, groceries, and spices. A detailed work plan has been prepared, he said.

Maurya said of the six crore SHG members nationwide targeted to become ‘lakhpati’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, one crore belong to Uttar Pradesh. The district alone has around 1.54 lakh women linked to SHGs.

Under the food processing department, units costing ₹1 crore will receive a 35% subsidy of ₹35 lakh, including solar lighting. Besides, 6,155 groups have received ₹18.46 crore as revolving funds, while 5,021 groups have received ₹75.31 crore under the Community Investment Fund.

The deputy CM also said disability certificates are being issued across the district, and from April, Divyang citizens will receive a monthly pension of ₹1,500.

Among those present were MLA Chayal Pooja Pal, BJP district president Dharmraj Maurya, UP State Women’s Commission member Pratibha Kushwaha, and SC/ST Commission member Jitendra Kumar.