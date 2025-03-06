U.P. aims to nurture 10 lakh young entrepreneurs: CM Yogi

Laying stress on the role of the youth in India’s growth, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said efforts are underway to prepare 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath looking at a product at an ODOP stall at an event in Gorakhpur on March 6. (HT photo)

“Over the past 10 years, the country has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, with the youth playing a key role in making India the world’s fifth-largest economy fuelled by initiatives introduced by PM Narendra Modi,” Yogi said.

“In the next two years, India will become the third-largest economy, and young entrepreneurs will drive this growth,” the CM said while addressing a gathering at Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here.

As part of this vision, Yogi distributed loans worth ₹100 crore to 2,500 beneficiaries from Gorakhpur and Basti divisions under the CM Yuva scheme and toolkits under the One District One Product (ODOP) to 2,100 people at the event.

“Many young people aspire to start businesses but lack capital. This scheme provides them with the necessary financial support,” the CM said. “We will prepare 10 lakh young entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh, and a campaign is underway for that,” the CM said.

He further said initiatives like Startup India, Stand Up India, and Make in India have been promoted, enabling the youth to drive the vision of a self-reliant India.

Citing the economic success of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, the CM said, “Spending ₹7,500 crore (in Mahakumbh) resulted in a ₹3.5 lakh crore boost to the economy—this might seem like a miracle to the world, but for India, it’s a part of daily life.”

During the event, selected entrepreneurs from Gorakhpur and Basti divisions received ₹5 lakh cheques. He observed that interest-free loans, training programmes and access to resources would revolutionise youth entrepreneurship in the state.

Yogi holds Janata Darshan, assures people all help

Meanwhile, the CM heard the grievances of around 250 people during a Janata Darshan event on Gorakhnath temple premises on Thursday and instructed officials to resolve them promptly.

During the interaction, a woman sought financial assistance for the treatment of a family member. Yogi advised her to obtain a treatment cost estimate and assured her that the government would provide the necessary support.

He handed over the application to the officials for further processing and reiterated that addressing public grievances remains a top priority.

The CM also shared a warm moment with children visiting the temple. He inquired about their studies, gave them his blessings for a bright future and distributed chocolates and toffees among them.