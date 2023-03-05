Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Akhilesh questions absence of deputy CMs from legislators’ group photo

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 05, 2023 11:35 PM IST

In his tweet, the SP chief asked the government to come clean on whether the deputy CMs were absent or were not called

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the “absence” of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak from the photo session at the end of the Budget session recently and asked if their posts held any importance or they were deliberately left out.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
In a tweet in Hindi along with the group picture in which Akhilesh Yadav himself was present, he said: “The picture of the MLAs of the House clicked without both the deputy chief ministers is incomplete. We demand that an explanation for their absence should come from the government.”

In his tweet, he also asked the government to come clean on whether the deputy CMs were absent or were not called. “Does the post of deputy chief minister have any importance or not? Do they even count or not?” he asked. However, when reached for comment on Yadav’s barb, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told a television news agency that he was unaware of the tweet.

