UP assembly: 14 members oppose resolution greeting PM, CM for Ram temple

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Monday adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna had moved the resolution in the assembly after presenting the state budget for 20224-2025. (File Photo)

As 14 Samajwadi Party members opposed the resolution, Speaker Satish Mahana took note of them. He declared the resolution passed with opposition from 14 members. Those who opposed the resolution included Lalji Verma, Manoj Paras and Swami Omvesh, said a senior officer of the state legislative assembly.

“The Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham has been possible following orders of the Supreme Court after a battle in court. This is the biggest incident of the century,” he said.

Khanna said the Ram temple in Ayodhya would attract many foreign tourists and strengthen the state’s economy.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party neither supported the motion nor opposed it. “There was no need for the state government to move the resolution. The Supreme Court’s verdict had paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and no political party or person should take credit for the same,” said the CLP leader.