U.P. assembly adjourned after mourning death of two sitting members

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly was on Saturday adjourned after mourning the death of its two sitting members Manvendra Singh, 65, of the BJP and Shiv Pratap Yadav, 73, of the Samajwadi Party. Saturday was the second day of the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature. U.P. assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said he would convey feelings of the house to families of the departed souls. (For Representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath moved the resolution condoling the death of the two members. The CM said Manvendra Singh, a two term MLA, was not in good health for a long time. He said Manvendra Singh was elected in 2017 and 2022 from Dadraul assembly constituency of Shahjahanpur. Yogi said Singh worked for the farmers, the youth and other sections of the society.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

About Shiv Pratap Yadav, Yogi said he was four-term MLA who was elected for the first time 1993 from Gainsari assembly constituency of Balarampur. He said Yadav, who died on January 26, 2024, was also elected to the state legislative assembly in 2002, 2012 and 2022 and remained a minister of state in Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav led governments.

He also read out names of former members about whom the state assembly has information about their death. Leaders of all major parties joined the chief minister in mourning the death of the sitting members and former members.

Speaker Satish Mahana said he would convey feelings of the house to families of the departed souls. Former members whose death was mourned in the state legislative assembly included City Montessori founder Jagdish Gandhi. Mahana said Gandhi was elected MLA from a constituency of Aligarh in 1969.