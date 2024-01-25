UP ATS gets 7-day custody remand of three Khalistani suspects held from Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has got seven days’ police custody remand (PCR) of three Khalistani suspects arrested on January 18 while doing a recce of sensitive sites in Ayodhya before the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, said senior police officials here on Thursday. The custody remand of the suspects will start from 12 noon on January 26 and continue till 6 pm on February 1. (For Representation)

They said the custody remand of the suspects will start from 12 noon on January 26 and continue till 6 pm on February 1 during which they will be questioned about their intentions behind doing the recce in Ayodhya and their other links with Khalistani terrorists based in Canada.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A senior ATS official said the special judge of NIA/ATS court in Lucknow, Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, granted the custody remand of all three suspects identified as Rajasthan residents Shankar Dussad alias Shankar Jajod, Ajit Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Puniya. He said Shankar Dussad and Pradeep Puniya were residents of Sikar district while Ajit Kumar Sharma was a resident of Jhunjhunu district.

Read Here: Man with ‘Khalistan links’ told cops he was Shri Ram follower

As per the ATS official, the three suspects had been under radar since January 17 night and were arrested after their Khalistani links were confirmed when a recorded voice message by Khalistani leaders was circulated on some people’s mobile phones in Lucknow.

The recorded voice message was in a male voice. In the message, a man posing as Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu, addressing chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said that Sikh for Justice (SFJ) (a US-based group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan) was going to hold him (Yogi) accountable on January 22 and Ram temple consecration was not going to save him. The recorded message also mentioned the arrest of two of SFJ members from Ayodhya.

This alerted the security agencies. The UP ATS officials said after complaints from several people of having received such recorded voice calls from different foreign numbers, electronic and cyber experts of the ATS had been put on the job to trace the person or group behind it.