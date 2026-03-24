UP ATS intensifies BDS student’s interrogation over alleged ISIS links

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has intensified the interrogation of 19-year-old BDS student Haris Ali, using the ongoing five-day police custody to focus sharply on his funding sources, digital footprint and suspected recruitment efforts linked to alleged ISIS-inspired activities. Investigators are cross-referencing chat logs, contact lists and metadata to identify individuals the accused may have influenced or attempted to recruit. (For Representation)

Haris, arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on March 15, was remanded to ATS custody by a Lucknow court with the interrogation window running from 10 am Tuesday to 6 pm Saturday. Investigators describe this period as pivotal for establishing operational linkages and uncovering the depth of his alleged involvement.

At the core of the probe is a detailed financial investigation. ATS officials are analysing Haris’s bank transactions after preliminary scrutiny flagged irregular patterns inconsistent with his known profile. Financial intelligence teams are mapping transaction timelines, identifying sources and examining layering techniques to determine whether the flows were structured to conceal origin or coordinated through external handlers.

Investigators are also probing the possibility of micro-transactions—small, fragmented transfers—being used to evade detection while sustaining activities related to radicalisation or network-building. Officials believe these patterns could reveal a support ecosystem operating beneath the radar. Also, data retrieved from Haris’s electronic devices is being analysed to reconstruct his communication network across encrypted platforms and closed social media groups.

Investigators are cross-referencing chat logs, contact lists and metadata to identify individuals he may have influenced or attempted to recruit. The interrogation is likely to determine whether Haris functioned as part of a larger, organised module or operated independently while attempting to build a network of like-minded individuals. Particular emphasis is being placed on identifying whether any contacts progressed from passive engagement to active participation.

“The custody period is crucial to establish both financial and ideological linkages. We are examining whether there was structured backing or if the accused was acting alone under online influence,” a senior ATS officer said.

The ATS is coordinating with central agencies to correlate emerging leads with existing intelligence on radical networks. Officials said subsequent rounds of questioning will aim to piece together evidence related to funding channels, recruitment mechanisms and any preparatory steps indicative of a potential terror plot.