 UP ATS likely to take 3 Khalistani suspects to Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP ATS likely to take 3 Khalistani suspects to Ayodhya

UP ATS likely to take 3 Khalistani suspects to Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 31, 2024 07:59 PM IST

The suspects were arrested while doing recee in Ayodhya four days before the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) is likely take the three suspects, having Khalistani links, to Ayodhya to confirm about the places they had visited during their stay in the temple town, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

UP ATS likely to take 3 Khalistani suspects to Ayodhya (Pic for representation)
UP ATS likely to take 3 Khalistani suspects to Ayodhya (Pic for representation)

The suspects were arrested while doing recee in Ayodhya four days before the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The three suspects identified as Rajasthan residents Shankar Dussad alias Shankar Jajod, Ajit Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Puniya are on seven days’ police custody remand (PCR) from 12 noon on January 26 and continued till 6 pm on February 1. They are being questioned about intentions behind doing recce in Ayodhya and their links with Khalistani terrorists.

Earlier after their arrest, a recorded voice message claimed to be of Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu was circulated on mobile numbers in Lucknow addressing chief minister Yogi Adityanath, that Sikh for Justice (SFJ) (a US-based group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan) was going to hold him (Yogi) accountable on January 22 and Ram temple consecration was not going to save him.

As per the ATS official, the three suspects had been under radar since January 17 night and were arrested on January 18 after their Khalistani links were confirmed. The UP ATS is further investigating connections of the suspects from Rajasthan to Punjab and carried out several raids there. The investigation so far had revealed that the plan for recce in Ayodhya was not being made soon but was being made for the last two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On