Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) is likely take the three suspects, having Khalistani links, to Ayodhya to confirm about the places they had visited during their stay in the temple town, senior police officials said on Wednesday. UP ATS likely to take 3 Khalistani suspects to Ayodhya (Pic for representation)

The suspects were arrested while doing recee in Ayodhya four days before the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple.

The three suspects identified as Rajasthan residents Shankar Dussad alias Shankar Jajod, Ajit Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Puniya are on seven days’ police custody remand (PCR) from 12 noon on January 26 and continued till 6 pm on February 1. They are being questioned about intentions behind doing recce in Ayodhya and their links with Khalistani terrorists.

Earlier after their arrest, a recorded voice message claimed to be of Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu was circulated on mobile numbers in Lucknow addressing chief minister Yogi Adityanath, that Sikh for Justice (SFJ) (a US-based group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan) was going to hold him (Yogi) accountable on January 22 and Ram temple consecration was not going to save him.

As per the ATS official, the three suspects had been under radar since January 17 night and were arrested on January 18 after their Khalistani links were confirmed. The UP ATS is further investigating connections of the suspects from Rajasthan to Punjab and carried out several raids there. The investigation so far had revealed that the plan for recce in Ayodhya was not being made soon but was being made for the last two years.