UP BJP chief to meet Kashi party officials tomorrow; 2027 prep on agenda

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary will hold a meeting with the party’s office-bearers from 16 organisational districts in the Kashi region here on Thursday, party officials said. Prior to this, he is likely to hold a separate meeting with the office-bearers in Varanasi district. Pankaj Chaudhary, who is also the Union minister of state for finance, will reach Varanasi via Ghazipur on Wednesday. (File)

Chaudhary, who is also the Union minister of state for finance, will reach the city via Ghazipur by road on Wednesday. He will be on a two-day visit to Varanasi.

According to a party official, preparation for the 2027 elections will be on the agenda.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said Chaudhary will offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav Temples on Thursday. Thereafter, Chaudhary will visit the public relations office of PM Modi in Jawaharnagar Colony, Bhelupur.

“The UP BJP president will hold a meeting at the BJP regional office in Rohania with district and city unit office bearers, presidents of all seven fronts, and all mandal presidents under the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency,” said Patel.

Thereafter, the state president will hold a meeting with office bearers of the 16 organisational districts under the Kashi region at a resort in Jagatpur, said Patel.

“Candidates who tried their luck in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, others who contested in the 2022 Assembly elections, mayors, district panchayat chairpersons, district presidents, district in-charges, district observers, regional working committee members, and state and national office bearers residing in the Kashi region will attend the meeting,” said Patel.

According to a party official, preparation for the 2027 elections will be on the agenda.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that the BJP has formed a management team and divided the responsibilities into 19 departments. Selected and experienced party workers have been assigned responsibilities in each department, he added.