Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri passed away on Tuesday morning, reportedly, after he suffered a heart attack in his car at Sidhauli (Sitapur) while he was on way to Lucknow.
He was 65.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA.
“The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti.”
Giri joined Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1993, won his first assembly elections in 2006 as SP candidate.
Covid takes a backseat in West Bengal as state sees rise in dengue cases
West Bengal is presently reporting more dengue cases over new Covid-19 ones registered every day. “At least 292 samples tested positive for dengue. Till 3 August, 251 patients were treated in hospitals. The highest number of patients (60) admitted in hospitals was in North 24 Parganas, followed by 44 in South 24 Parganas. At Jalpaiguri in north Bengal 42 patients were admitted in hospital,” officials said. In Kolkata too, the situation appears to be concerning.
Raja Singh's wife files petition in Telangana HC, challenges PD Act against him
The wife of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh has filed a petition in Telangana High Court challenging the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) invoked by the Hyderabad City Police against her husband after he was arrested for his remarks on the Prophet last month. Also Read KCR promises free power to farmers across country The counsel has requested for an immediate hearing into the matter.
Russia-born man marries Ukraine woman in Himachal Pradesh, says ‘make love,…'
A Russia-born man and a Ukrainian woman tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and urged the two countries to "make love, not war". Also Read HP cabinet approves the groom, CM fellowship scheme Sergey Novikov said that he comes from Israel and The Ukrainian bride Alona Burmaka belongs to Ukraine. The couple visited India last year and decided to get married here by Hindu tradition. “It's not about people, but the governments who are fighting," he said.
BMRCL denied permission for tree-felling till compensatory plantation report
The Karnataka High Court has refused any new tree-felling or translocation permission for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited till a status report on the condition of alternative plants, trees the agency is supposed to have planted earlier is filed. A quarterly report on the condition of compensatory plantation and dislocation of trees had to be filed before the HC on Monday as per the court's August 24 order.
Delhiwale: The milkman of old Delhi
The low flame under the giant cauldron burns nonstop from morning to night. The sweetened milk in it is deliciously dense, and is looking slightly caramelised. You immediately want to guzzle it down in a big traditional peetal glass. Rajiv Sharma keeps the vessel replenished with frequent additions of milk and sugar.
