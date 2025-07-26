UP BJP shortlists six names for new state unit chief’s post

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent a shortlist of six names – two Brahmins, two from the backward community and two from the Dalit community, all men – to the national leadership that is set to pick the next chief of the state unit, a senior party leader said on Friday. Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma is among the six names shortlisted. (FILE PHOTO)

India’s most populous state is set to go to the polls in early 2027 and the choice of the state unit chief is considered among the key decisions in front of the BJP, which will look to reverse its Lok Sabha setback in the state and secure a third consecutive term in Lucknow.

The BJP, which has already picked state chiefs in over 25 of 37 organisational units, is also gearing up to name its next national president.

The new state chief will replace Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, said the BJP leader.

The names suggested include former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and former Basti MP Harish Dwivedi (both Brahmins), sitting UP minister Dharampal Singh and sitting Union minister of state BL Verma (both OBCs), and former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria and sitting MLC Vidya Sagar Sonkar (both Dalits).

“On our part, we have suggested to the central leadership suitable names that can be considered for the post of UP BJP chief and the leadership is actively evaluating them. A decision is likely within the next two weeks, possibly earlier,” said the leader.

Sharma, a Brahmin leader known for his clean image and academic credentials, enjoys the confidence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the top leadership.

Dwivedi, also a Brahmin, brings youth and parliamentary experience, having served as an MP from Basti and a national secretary in the party.

Both Dharmpal Singh and BL Verma are from the influential Lodh community. Singh, a senior minister in the UP cabinet, has decades of legislative and ministerial experience.

Verma, currently Union minister of state, is seen as a disciplined and low-profile organiser with deep RSS links. He enjoys trust within the organisation.

Katheria, a former Union minister and ex-chairman of the National Scheduled Caste Commission, is known for his aggressive articulation of Hindutva and Dalit identity.

Sonkar, an MLC, is a low-key but loyal party worker with influence in eastern UP.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said, “We have apprised the high command of our views. Now, it is for the central leadership to declare the name of the new president for the state and this, we hope will happen very soon.”