UP Board 2022: Exam special buses to ply for examinees in all districts

Instructions in this regard were given during a videoconference organised to review UP Board examination preparations by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra recently
Instructions in this regard were given during a videoconference organised to review UP Board examination preparations by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra recently
Instructions in this regard were given during a videoconference organised to review UP Board examination preparations by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra recently (HT file)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:54 AM IST
K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

With a view to ensuring smooth transportation of UP Board students during their exams set to begin from March 24, the state government has ordered the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to operate examination special buses before and after the exams across the state for the convenience of class 10 and class 12 students, say state education department officials in the know about it.

Instructions in this regard were given during a videoconference organised to review UP Board examination preparations by state chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra recently, they added. The state government has also ordered that the officials concerned for public transport also ensure smooth arrangements for commuting of the students to the examination centres during the Board exams.

To make sure that the students wishing to avail the services face no problems, the state government has directed officials to sensitise transport corporation personnel and those working in the public transport system about the government decision.

The minutes of the review meeting chaired by the chief secretary and issued by additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, a copy of which is with HT, also inform that officials of the secondary education department have been instructed to ensure that the helpline numbers, Twitter handles, Facebook pages and dedicated e-mail IDs be displayed outside each examination centres across the state for assistance or for lodging of complaints related to the exams by the students.

UP Board has issued a toll-free number for the students appearing in the UP Board high school and intermediate examination. UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said there are two toll free helplines 18001805310 and 18001805312 that would remain functional from 8am to 8pm to solve the problems and queries of the examinees.

Candidates can get their queries resolved by talking to the subject experts over the phone. As per government officials, as many as 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 of high school and 24,11,035 of intermediate, have registered to appear in the UP Board examination 2022 at 8,373 exam centres. According to the UP Board time table released earlier this month, the exams to be held in offline mode for the students of both the classes will commence from March 24, 2022 and continue till April 12, 2022.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
