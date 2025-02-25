UP Board 2025 exams: 14 impostors held, 9 caught cheating on Day 1

UP Board 2025 examinations started on Monday amidst tight security and three-tier monitoring network of over 10,000 cameras on Monday in 74 of the total 75 districts. Students being checked before appearing in their UP Board exam at a centre in Pratapgarh on Feb 24. (Sourced)

Official records revealed a total of 2,72, 84 students failed to appear in the examination in both the shifts, including 1,61,964 in the first shift held between 8.30am and 11.45 am and 1,10,860 in the second shift held between 2pm and 5.15pm.

As per officials, a total of 9 examinees, including 7 in high school (Class 10) and two in intermediate (Class 12) examination, were caught using unfair means in the state.

Records made available by the Board revealed that a total of 14 impostors were caught appearing in place of examinees in six districts during high school exam.

They included six in Farrukhabad, four in Ghazipur besides one each in Kannauj, Jaunpur, Firozabad and Pratapgarh districts.

Moreover, no untoward incident was reported from any district of the state. Due to the Mahakumbh rush, the first exam of Prayagraj examinees has been deferred to March 9.

A total of 2,02,349 students, including 92,961 of high school and 1,09,388 of intermediate, are to appear in exams at 335 centres in the district.