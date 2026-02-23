UP Board Exam: Impersonation racket busted; principal, solver held in Ghazipur

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday uncovered an alleged impersonation racket during the Class 10 English subject examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board), arresting a school principal and a solver in Ghazipur district. Representational image (Sourced)

According to an STF press note, the arrests were made at Bhagelu Das Inter College in Karuvi Bahlolpur under Dullahpur police station limits during the first shift of the examination.

The accused were identified as Vindhyachal Yadav, principal of the college and a resident of Karuvi Bahlolpur in Ghazipur, and Shivam Yadav, a resident of Kandheri under Sarayalkhansi police station in Mau district, who was allegedly appearing in the examination in place of another candidate.

STF officials said they had received information that mass cheating was allegedly being facilitated at the centre and that solvers were allegedly appearing in place of registered candidates in exchange for money. Acting on the input, an STF team from the Varanasi unit, led by inspector Anil Kumar Singh, reached the centre along with static magistrates and conducted checks in several rooms.

During the inspection of Room No 12, the team allegedly found Shivam Yadav writing the answer sheet in place of a registered candidate, Shubham Yadav. He was taken into custody along with the principal.

Officials said a Class 10 English question paper, answer sheet, OMR sheet, admit card, Aadhaar card and two mobile phones were recovered from the spot.

During interrogation, Shivam allegedly admitted that he had been appearing in the examination on behalf of Shubham for the past three days and had already written the Hindi and Social Science papers. The STF alleged that no biometric or other verification was conducted due to the principal’s alleged connivance; he reportedly took ₹40,000 to facilitate the arrangement.

The STF said the action followed state government directives to curb organised cheating and malpractice in board examinations, which began across Uttar Pradesh on February 17.

A case has been registered at Dullahpur police station in Ghazipur under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Public Examinations Act. The STF said the local police are carrying out further legal proceedings.