UP Board exams-2024: 776 centres declared sensitive, 275 highly sensitive this year

A total of 776 examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 exams of UP Board have been identified as sensitive while another 275 centres have been declared highly sensitive by the board. A total of 16 districts of the state have also been declared highly sensitive by the UP Board for its high school and intermediate exams set to start from February 22 (Thursday). UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla (second from left) addressing media persons on February 20. (HT photo)

These districts include Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Deoria and Gonda. This year, a total of total 55,25,308 candidates including 29,47,311 students for class 10 and 25,77,997 for class 12 have registered for the UP Board exams.

These candidates will take the exam at 8,265 centres spread across 75 districts of the state, said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla addressing media persons on Tuesday. Among them, 257 candidates are inmates lodged in different prisons of the state as well. Of them, 139 are to appear in class 12 exams while 118 will take class 10 exams.

“To conduct the exams in a free and fair manner, 1,297 sector magistrates, 430 zonal magistrates, 416 mobile teams and 75 state-level supervisory officers have been appointed in all districts for inspection and supervision of examination centres,” Shukla added.

CCTV cameras with over 2.90 lakh voice recorders have been installed in around 1.35 lakh examination rooms at all 8,265 examination centres. “Arrangements for DVR (digital voice recorders), router devices and high-speed internet connections have also been made,” Board officials said.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams are starting from February 22 and would conclude on March 9 in a total of 12 working days. Arrangements have been made for live monitoring through webcasting. Besides, STF of UP Police and local intelligence unit (LIU) have also been roped in for monitoring sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres.

A call centre would also be operated at the state control room for quick redressal of the complaints of candidates and general public, in which two helpline numbers 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 would be activated.

As per officials, for the first time, command and control centres have been set up at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj as well as all the five of its regional offices at Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur for the 24x7 vigilance and security of question papers and the strongrooms in which they are being stored.

Arrangements for inspection of strong rooms in the districts, including night time inspections by officials, have also been made by the board. For total fairness and security of the answer sheets, arrangements have been made for providing not just stitched answer books in all the districts of the state.

Along with this, QR code and Board’s logo have also been printed on all numbered and four-colour printed answer sheets as done last year. This time, the board logo would be on inside pages of the answer sheets as well negating attempts to replace them with pre-written pages of old answer sheets, officials said. All 2.75 lakh invigilators being deployed for the exams have also been given QR code and unique serial number bearing photo identity cards.