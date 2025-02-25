UP Board exams begin: Students get festive, green carpet welcome

Amid nervousness, anxiety and mental pressure, as class 10 and 12 students arrived at examination centres for their first UP Board examination on Monday, many centres went the extra mile to make them feel at ease. UP Board exams underway. (HT PHOTO)

While some centres were adorned with balloons, a green carpet and posters with inscriptions like ‘Welcome’ and ‘All the Best’, at some centres, teachers and examiners warmly greeted the students at the entrance, not only checking their admit cards but also applying vermilion and showering them with flower petals.

Minister of state (Independent Charge) secondary education, Gulab Devi was present at Government Jubilee Inter College in Qaiserbagh. She welcomed students with chocolates, rose flowers and floral garlands. Meanwhile, the authorities at the Government Jubilee Inter College, Qaiserbagh remained vigilant throughout the day.

On the first day, 50,732 students from Lucknow Division appeared for the High School examination, while 2,931 were absent. For the Intermediate examination, 47,255 students attended, and 2,118 were absent.

Abhishek Aaseei, a class 10 student of Government Jubilee Inter College in Qaiserbagh, who appeared for the Hindi exam at Yogeshwar Inter College found the paper easy. “I found the multiple choice questions a bit tricky, but the sections on biographies of writers and poets, and the literature section were easy. Solving sample question papers turned out to be helpful, though I struggled with the Sanskrit section,” he said.

Sonam Kumari, a class 12 student of Government Girls Inter College, Indira Nagar said that the exam was lengthy. “The questions from the prose section were scoring, while the poetry questions required analytical reasoning. I managed to solve the portions from Sanskrit with ease, but failed to attempt the last question due to lack of time. Overall, I am satisfied with my performance, but I will practice time management for other subjects,” she said.