UP Board exams: Prayagraj among 16 districts in very sensitive category

Sixteen districts, including Prayagraj, have been identified as very sensitive for the upcoming UP Board high school and intermediate exams 2023 set to begin from February 16. Secretary, UP Board, Divyakant Shukla on Monday (February 6) sent a missive to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police commissioners, district police chiefs and divisional joint directors of education among others for ensuring smooth and “cheating free” examinations.

“Various districts like Prayagraj, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Deoria and Gonda have been identified as “very sensitive” from the high school and intermediate examination point of view,” Shukla said.

During the UP Board examination, special vigilance will be ensured during the examinations of 20 specific subjects of high school and intermediate during which efforts are made for use of unfair means.

According to the missive, a copy of which is with HT, the UP Board secretary has called for extra preventive action against copying mafia and anti-social elements along with special monitoring and vigilance during the exams of subjects including Hindi, home science, mathematics, Sanskrit, painting, science, English and social science of high school besides Hindi/General Hindi, geography, English, biology, mathematics, civics, economics, physics, history, Sanskrit, chemistry and sociology examination of intermediate.

As part of efforts to ensure a smooth and copying free exams, one officer each has been nominated in all the 75 districts of the state. These officers will inspect the examination centres on February 8 and 9 and give their reports on the prescribed format to the director general (school education) besides secretary, UP Board, and district magistrates (DMs) of the districts concerned.

It will be the responsibility of the DMs to remove any deficiencies found in the centres immediately, state secondary education department officials said. Meanwhile, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla on Monday also wrote to additional secretaries of Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur regional offices of UP Board, seeking day-to-day reports on 18 specific points.

With only nine days left for the commencement of the board examination, these officials have been asked to ensure all necessary minimum facilities at the examination centres. Vibha Mishra, additional secretary, Prayagraj regional office of UP Board, too has sought inspection reports from all district inspectors of schools.

The officials said after inspecting all the centres in two-three days, the DIOSs have been asked to submit the report. The report has inquired about sensitive/very sensitive centres set up in the district, alternative arrangement of room invigilators in case of strike during examination, ensuring presence of nodal officer, helpline, computer operator in the control room and details of centres properly connected to the computer.

Besides, arrangement of CCTV, DVR, router, drinking water, toilet, boundary wall, gate, furniture, electricity etc at the centres as well as appointment of internal and external centre managers, static magistrates, room inspectors at examination centres among other things have also to be ensured.