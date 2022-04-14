UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified.
UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla sent a missive to all district inspectors of schools (DIOSes) on Wednesday ordering them ensure that the internal assessment marks of the high school students get uploaded on the board’s designated website by April 30, said state secondary education department officials.
For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment. For these remaining 30 marks, there are three assignments of 10 marks each which are awarded on the basis of internal assessment.
Orders have also been given by the UP Board to officials to ensure through the school principals concerned that the marks/grades of written and practical examination of moral studies, yoga, sports and physical education of high school and intermediate classes get uploaded on the Board’s website by April 30. “Ensure that no laxity is shown in this task,” says the order dated April 13, a copy of which is with HT.
The UP Board high school and intermediate examination that concluded on Wednesday had a total of 51,92,689 candidates registered this year but out of which just 47,75,749 candidates appeared while 4,16,940 candidates remained absent.
Of the total 27,81,654 registered candidates in high school, 25,25,007 candidates were present and 2,56,647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in intermediate, 22,50,742 candidates wrote their exams while 1,60,293 candidates remained absent.
In the Google Meet conference of the secondary education department held on April 12, it emerged that CCTV cameras were not available in most school laboratories. Following this, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla directed all DIOSes on Tuesday that all 8,373 examination centres have CCTV cameras installed in the classrooms.
“So, some of these CCTV cameras can be used in laboratories and ensure that the practical exams too get conducted under CCTV watch just like the recently concluded written exams,” says the missive dated April 12, a copy of which is with HT. However, the schedule of practical examination is yet to be released by UP Board.
-
Let the show begin: Open-air theatre inaugurated at Pune’s Bhandarkar Institute
PUNE An open-air theatre was inaugurated at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute on Thursday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, three years after its work started. The speciality of this open-air theatre is that an 83-year-old banyan tree will be at its centre. In 1937, the tree was planted by the then executive chairman of the institute, Vaijnath Kashinath Rajwade. The minister said the theatre will be useful for many artists in Pune.
-
We’re prepared..: Maharashtra govt on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on loudspeakers
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques, as the Azaan row in the state escalates. He said that a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and the BJP) while making the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques. The MNS chief had previously too warned of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.
-
Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury
Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March. Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”
-
Contractors to work 24/7 to prepare for monsoon by May 31
Mumbai To make sure that the pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai are completed on time, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said that this year, all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors will work for 24 hours every day in two different shifts in order to achieve the target by May 31.
-
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Lucknow, to visit Ayodhya, Kashi by presidential train
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached Lucknow on Thursday evening on his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit with his wife. He will visit Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) by the presidential train on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomed Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Lucknow airport on his arrival. Naidu will stay at Governor House (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics