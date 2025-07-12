U.P. Board mandates return of old marksheets post scrutiny

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (U.P. Board) has introduced a new rule mandating that High School and Intermediate students who apply for scrutiny must return their original marksheets once revised ones are issued, officials said. The U.P. Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

Previously, candidates were not obligated to return their original marksheets after the scrutiny process. After scrutiny, the board issues revised results in case of any errors. This new measure aims to streamline error correction and prevent the misuse of old marksheets, they added.

“In cases involving corrections to a candidate’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, etc, a revised marksheet is issued only after the original is surrendered. However, this was not the practice in cases of scrutiny (re-evaluation),” officials explained.

Having two separate rules for issuing revised marksheets within the same board was causing confusion. The aim is to ensure consistency and avoid misuse, said U.P. Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, who issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

This year, a total of 31,194 students had applied for scrutiny -- 5,495 in High School and 25,699 in Intermediate -- post declaration of the U.P. Board results.

Of these, the marks of 5,946 students (19.06%) were changed: 815 in High School and 5,131 in Intermediate. These students will now be issued revised marksheets.