U.P. Board practical exams postponed to Feb 1

The practical examinations for UP Board which were slated to begin from January 23 will now begin from February 1, and they will be conducted in the Lucknow District between February 9 and February 16, said district inspector of schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey on Monday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The dates for the practical examinations were postponed on Monday after the education department found that the JEE Mains examination conducted by National Testing Agency was also being conducted between January 22 and 30.

Meanwhile, institutions affiliated to the UP Board are required to submit CCTV footage or a recording of the practical examination process as proof, making the process more transparent.

Pandey said that to make the process more transparent, the department is making a control room at Rajkiya Jubilee College with the principal of the college as the nodal officer.

When asked about the consequences of what can happen if an institution fails to submit the required evidence, he said that strict action will be taken by the department.

“If a government college fails to conduct a fair practical examination it will be a punishable offence which can lead to suspension of those found involved in the offence. For government-aided colleges, strict action will be taken against the management, while for private colleges it can lead to FIR or cancellation of the affiliation of the institution,” he said.