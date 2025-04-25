UP Board results 2025: Pvt school students excel in Class 10, govt schools in Class 12

Students of private institutions have done better in high school (Class 10) exams while in intermediate (Class 12), government schools have managed a higher overall pass percentage in the UP Board exams the results of which were declared on Friday. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 81.15%. (For Representation)

In Class 10, the overall pass percentage of students from self-financed (private) institutions this time remained 92.01% whereas the same from government schools was 87.72% while of those from government-aided was 86.58%. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 90.11%.

However, in Class 12, students from government institutions have done better. As many as 83.642% of students from the government-run institutions cleared Class 12 exams this year while just 80.72% students of government-aided and 81.19% students of self-financed institutions managed to clear the Class 12 exams.

The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 81.15%. In Class 10, students from 2,537 government schools and 4,517 government-aided schools had appeared in the exams. In comparison to this, there were 21,480 private schools across the state, students of which appeared in Class 10 exams in 2025.

In comparison to this, in Class 12, there were 968 government schools, 4,080 government-aided schools whose students appeared in the exams. Along with them, there were 13,586 private schools whose students also appeared in Class 12 exams.